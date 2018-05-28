All Tipp TDs urged to back abortion legislation in the Dail

Tipperary TDs who didn’t back the Yes Campaign in the Referendum are being urged to support the upcoming legislation in the Dail.

There was a resounding victory to repeal the 8th Amendment in the constitution with 64 percent turning out to vote across the Premier

The vote was passed by a margin of 59.1 percent in favour of Repeal

Labour TD Alan Kelly and the party’s spokesperson on Health says everybody needs to get behind the impending legislation now

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill who had campaigned for a no vote says the will of the people must be accepted.

However he’s concerned that the wording of what’s going to be put in the legislation wasn’t put to the people