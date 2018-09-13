Tipp TDs speak out on Scally report

Two Tipperary TD’s have had their say on the Scally Report in to the Cervical check scandal.

Gabriel Scally’s report found serious gaps in the governance of screening and made 50 recommendations, to be implemented as soon as possible.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Michael Lowry labelled the findings of the report as alarming.

Dr Scally believes there isn’t the need for a commission of investigation.

However, contrary to Dr Scally’s recommendation, Deputy Alan Kelly told Fran Curry that there should be a full investigation to ascertain culpability for failing the women involved.