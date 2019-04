A Tipperary TD claims that the Dean Maxwell nursing home in Roscrea should not be deprived of its long stay beds.

Under the five year service plan currently in place, Dean Maxwell is set to be downgraded to a short-stay unit.

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the addition of 50 beds to St Conlon’s new unit in Nenagh but was disappointed that the people of Roscrea would be losing their service.

The independent TD felt that a new unit should also be built for Dean Maxwell.