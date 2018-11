Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is once again expressing his opposition to the running of the new national maternity hospital.

It has been proposed that the hospital will be run by the religious order, the Sister’s of Charity as the order owned the land the hospital was built on.

Deputy Kelly is of the opinion that the hospital should be publicly run as it was publicly funded.

The Labour TD expressed his concern that a religious order would not reflect the ethos of a modern Ireland.