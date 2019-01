Health officials haven’t been able to rule out that the new National Children’s Hospital will cost more than 2 billion euro.

They’re examining if inflation could increase so much it will push the price tag up even more.

The cost of the hospital is now estimated at 1.7 billion euro – more than double the original cost.

Tipperary TD and Labour Health Spokesman Alan Kelly questioned officials at the Public Accounts Committee this morning, and didn’t like their answers: