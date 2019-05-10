Tipp TD moves to allay concerns over Rehab services under threat

A large number of services in Tipperary could suffer due to Rehab’s warning that its services are under threat.

The group says it will have to give the HSE 12 month’s notice of termination of its entire care service due to funding problems.

222 people are using residential day respite and supported accommodation services across Tipperary including Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel and Newport.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly says that the Premier County would be the worst affected nationally – however following discussions with the Health Minister he is confident that a resolution can be found.