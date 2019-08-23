Tipp TD criticises HSE job freeze

A Tipperary TD has called on the Minister for Health to intervene in the staffing crisis in the mid west.

Labour Spokesperson for Health Alan Kelly has criticised the hiring freeze within the HSE.

His comments come as 80 nurses and midwives are due to graduate in the Mid West region.

55 graduate nurses interviewed for jobs in University Hospital Limerick with a further 28 in the Maternity hospital – however none have been offered any of the 100 posts available.

Deputy Kelly says Health Minister Simon Harris is the only person who can rectify the situation.