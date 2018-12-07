Tipp TD calls for Pembro availability to be sped up

A Tipperary TD has called for a potentially life-saving cervical cancer drug to be made available as soon as possible to all suitable women.

Pembro can be accessed by the 221 women affected by the cervical check controversy, however those outside that group have to pay 8,500 euro for it every three weeks.

The Health Minister has brought forward plans to expand the service and make it available to all clinically suitable women.

But Labour’s Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly says time if of the essence..