The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing for people in South and West Tipperary to support their clinics this week.

There’s a clinic in The Carraig Hotel, Carrick on Suir today from 3-5pm, and again from 7-9.

Then tomorrow evening there’s a Clinic in Halla na Feile, Cashel again between 3 and 5, and 7 to 9.

Maureen Gill-Emerson, Donor Services Manager at the IBTS, says they’re looking for two blood types in particular which are in especially short supply…