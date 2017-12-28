Tipp patients face major overcrowding at UHL

There’s serious overcrowding at the main hospital for patients in North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Daily figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 35 people are on trolleys and in overflow ward areas of University Hospital Limerick today -making it the worst affected Emergency Department in the country.

The situation at St Lukes in Kilkenny isn’t much better with 33 patients waiting for a bed there.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

At South Tipperary General Hospital, which was the sight of major overcrowding this time last year, has 13 people on trolleys and chairs awaiting admission to the wards.

Meanwhile

Thousands of health care workers could be set to strike on February 12th over pay conditions.

SIPTU’s warning workers employed by Section 39 organisations will go ahead with all-out strike action unless the Government adequately deals with their demand for pay increases.

The union’s won eight Labour Court recommendations confirming a pay linkage with other health workers providing public services.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, says the pay link was acknowledged by the Taoiseach in November but there’s still been no change.