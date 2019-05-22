Tipp patients asked to participate in National Patient Experience Survey

The third National Patient Experience Survey is now underway in two Tipperary hospitals.

South Tipperary General Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are the two care centres currently under the microscope in the Premier.

Up to 27,000 patients across the country, over the age of 16, who are discharged from hospitals in May will be invited to participate in a questionnaire based on their experience.

The aim of the survey is to advise HIQA, the HSE and hospital management on what improvements are needed.

Tracy O’Carroll – Senior Manager for the National Patient Experience Survey – says it’s important they know about the issues in hospitals…