Tipp NASRA members to take to the picket line

Up to 40 ambulance drivers in Tipperary will be taking to the picket line tomorrow.

They are members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association which is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

However the HSE only recognises SIPTU and Fórsa as representatives for its ambulance staff.

Pickets will be in place at ambulance bases in Tipperary and across the country from 7am to 5pm tomorrow with further stoppages planned for February 28th and March 1st.

Paramedic Brenda O’Meara is the NASRA rep in North Tipperary – she says tomorrow’s action will cause some disruption.