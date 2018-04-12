Tipp mum pleads for proper mental health care for daughter

A Tipperary mother has called for more to be done for children dealing with serious mental health issues.

Jean’s daughter has been in a paediatric bed in South Tipp General Hospital for 5 weeks – despite being in need of acute psychiatric care.

The teenager has now been transferred to St John of God’s Hospital in Dublin, where she’ll undergo 2 months of treatment.

However, there are two other girls still in South Tipp General waiting on similar treatment – one of whom has been there for 8 weeks.

Jean says something needs to be done for others in the same position as her daughter.