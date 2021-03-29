Tipp man takes on Mizen to Malin challenge

A Tipperary man is running the length of the country for two worthy causes, beginning today.

Ben Banaghan from Kiladangan is running 550km from Mizen Head in Cork to Malin Head in Donegal over the coming week.

The funds raised from this run will go to Mental Health Ireland and Alannah Sheehan.

Alannah is a Nenagh native who was diagnosed with a grade four cancerous brain tumour last March, and was given just a 50% chance of surviving past two years.

Ben says learning about her story has been eye-opening.

“I wanted to do it for someone local and no better person to be doing it for. She’s been going through it all really the last two years.”

“As bas as everybody thinks they have it in the lockdown – being stuck inside and not being able to go outside the 5 kilometres Alannah really puts everything into perspective and what she’s going through is really eye opening to say the least.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/worthfighting4-amp-mental-health-ireland