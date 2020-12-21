Tipp Jigsaw project continues to make progress

The Jigsaw service in Tipperary will be up and running within a matter of weeks.

That’s according to Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler as she confirmed the opening of the service in Wicklow.

Jigsaw provides supports for young people age 12 to 25 with mild to moderate mental health difficulties.

Minister Butler says a lease for permanent premises in Thurles has been signed and this paves the way for minor adaptations on the building to commence after the Christmas period.

Recruitment measures – including interviews for new staff – have taken place in the last week and it’s expected that the new service in the Premier County will open at the beginning of next year.