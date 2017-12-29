Tipp hospitals among busiest in country

Tipperary patients are suffering severe delays today in both South Tipp General and University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, UHL is the busiest hospital in the country today with 39 patients waiting on trolleys.

There are 25 patients waiting for a bed in South Tipp General’s emergency department and overflow areas of wards – while there is one patient on a trolley in Nenagh General Hospital.

In total, the nurse’s union reports 327 patients awaiting a bed throughout the country.