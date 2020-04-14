Tipp GP urges us to focus on health issues other than Covid-19

The public are being warned not to overlook normal medical concerns during the Covid-19 crisis.

Nenagh-based Dr Pat Harrold has highlighted a list of concerns that people should get checked out, which includes lumps, unexplained weight loss, persistent pain and a change in bowel habits.

He’s also explained the primary symptoms of heart problems that should prompt you to get medical help.

If its in behind the breast bone – and it could go up to your neck, out to your back or down your left arm.

If it’s worse than physical activity that’s the pain you look out for with angina. If somebody is walking up a hill and they get a pain in their chest which goes away when they stop and starts when they move again the odds are that’s angina.

A heart attack meanwhile is a kind of crushing pain like someone sitting on their chest and very short of breath.