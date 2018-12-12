Tipp Councillors call for minimum alcohol pricing to be enforced

Councillors at this month’s gathering of The Tipperary County Council called on the Minister for Health to implement minimum alcohol pricing.

The Councillors made the call in light of the epidemic of binge drinking in people in their late teens and early twenties.

A catalyst for the debate was the pricing of a bottle of whiskey at ten euro, where the vendor only profits off the VAT and not the actual product.

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan tabled the motion to write the minister, he expressed his concern for the younger generations.

On the day, Sinn Fein Councillor Martin Browne was nominated for a role on the South Eastern Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

He felt the issue had to be tackled with urgency.