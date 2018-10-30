Tipp Co-op milk powder production shut down

It’s been reported that salmonella has stopped the milk powder production unit at Tipperary Co-op.

According to the Irish Independent about 100 tonnes of the milk powder was affected, however, the milk, butter and cheese production at the plant has not been affected.

It’s understood the contamination did not come from the supply of milk from a farm, but originated on site in a milk dryer, and it did not enter the food chain.

Neighbouring processors are understood to be processing powder on behalf of Tipperary Co-op.

The facility expects powder production to resume in the coming weeks.