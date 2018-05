A Tipperary based group holding graphic anti-abortion banners held another protest outside the Rotunda Hospital last night.

The Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, which is registered at an address in Clonmel, has been displaying the images outside maternity hospitals, showing foetuses at various stages of development.

The Rotunda tweeted to say yesterday evening’s incident was despite previous pleas asking them to stop.

Counter-protesters turned up to try and cover the posters.