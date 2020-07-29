Taoiseach gives reassurances on future of Dean Maxwell unit in Roscrea

The Taoiseach has said the Government is committed to meeting the health of needs of older people in Roscrea.

Mícheál Martin was responding to questioning from independent deputy Michael Lowry about the future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in the town, who believes “closure by stealth” is taking place there.

The 50-year-old building is in urgent need of an upgrade, with many elements of the facility not meeting HIQA standards.

The Taoiseach stopped short of guaranteeing a redevelopment of the unit, but says they’re committed to providing services in Roscrea.

“The NDP has funding to provide a 50 bed nursing unit in Nenagh but that does not mean that services in the Dean Maxwell will be reduced as a result.”

“It’s important that residential units of this kind are rooted in the community that they serve and that there’s local access and utilisation of such facilities.”

“So I take on board what Deputy Lowry is saying – the government is committed to meeting the wider health needs on Roscrea and of North Tipp.”