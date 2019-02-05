Striking nurses at STGH readying themselves for further action

Nurses on the picket line at South Tipp General Hospital have expressed disappointment at the lack of engagement from the Government.

37,000 INMO members are on their second 24 hour stoppage in a dispute of staffing and pay levels.

All outpatient appointments and planned day surgeries have been cancelled at South Tipp General and University Hospital Limerick while local injury units in Cashel and Nenagh are closed.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Adette O’Connor, Co Chair of the Strike Committee at South Tipp General, says INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha is open to any reasonable solution.