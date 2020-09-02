STGH launch new “Keep In Touch” service

South Tipperary General Hospital has launched a new service to allow family and friends to keep in touch with patients during their stay in hospital.

Hospital patients and their families are among the many to suffer from the impact of Covid-19.

Visiting restrictions are in place at health facilities across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In an effort to tackle this management at South Tipperary General Hospital have this week introduced a ‘Keep in Touch’ service.

This will enable family and friends to keep in contact with patients during their hospital stay.

The service will be managed by the Quality Management team and will be available from Monday to Friday.

Family members can send messages to the hospital via email or post – the hospital team will print and deliver the message to the patient within 24 hours.

General Manager of South Tipp General Maria Barry says they recognise that it’s a very difficult and stressful time for patients and their families because of the visiting restrictions.

The new ‘Keep in Touch’ service will allow patients to remain in contact with their families and hopefully it will give patients something to look forward to.”

Family and friends can email a message or letter to the dedicated ‘Keep in Touch’ email address: [email protected]

It’s important to include the patients name, home address and the ward they are in if known in the subject line.