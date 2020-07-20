State appeal against Ruth Morrissey compensation described as ‘shameful’

The Cashel based solicitor for Cervical Check campaigner Ruth Morrissey says the state effectively took the last two years of her life.

The 39 year old passed away in Limerick yesterday morning.

She was previously awarded €2.1 million by the High Court for the misreading of two smear tests.

The state appealed this to the Supreme Court – which solicitor Cian O’Carroll says was shameful.

“They actually claimed that they were not responsible for the running of Cervical Check and if they got away with that well then the entire health service would have been outsourced to avoid responsibility for anything.”

“There was a lot of controversy over this phrase ‘absolute confidence’ – various senior members of the medical profession spoke about how this judgement was calamitous for the health service and how screening would come to an end in Ireland and many, many people would die.”

“The Judge described that reaction as hysterical and I think it was.”