St Patrick’s Well Committee question signs at holy site

The committee of St Patrick’s Well will meet with Tipperary County Council officials today about the contamination of the water there.

Tipp FM revealed earlier this week that two people reportedly contracted a strand of E. Coli after drinking from the holy well near Clonmel.

Two permanent signs have now been erected there to warn people, but the voluntary committee who maintain the site say they’re deeply unhappy with the location of them.

And local councillor, Michael Murphy says they’re right to be annoyed.