The Government has been accused of failing to provide care for older people in Tipperary.

The claim from Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill comes in the wake of conformation that it’s likely to be 2022 before the redevelopment of St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel is completed.

A planning application for the works will only be made after March of next year.

Deputy Cahill says this timeframe simply isn’t good enough.