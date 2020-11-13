St Brigid’s not reopening in the near future

The HSE says there are no plans in the short term to resume convalescent, respite and palliative care beds at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

The facility had been designated as a ‘step down’ facility for Covid-19 patients earlier this year.

Local speculation suggested an imminent return of the short stay inpatient facility to its original use, but the HSE South East has issued a statement saying plans aren’t in place yet.

After being used as a Covid-19 ‘step down’ facility during the first lockdown, the HSE says that demand for such care has reduced in the meantime.

It goes on to say that there has been a “critical requirement for staff elsewhere in community healthcare services” and admission to St. Brigid’s has been temporarily suspended.

Admissions for step down Covid 19 related care at St. Brigid’s may resume if required.

The statement outlines that there are no plans in the short term to resume original use of the facility.

Regular protests have taken place in Carrick-on-Suir in recent months calling for the return of original services.