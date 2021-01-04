St Brigid’s Hospital campaigner to push bed to Dublin

A hospital bed will be pushed to Dublin next week by a Carrick-on-Suir activist who’s continuing the fight to retain services at St Brigid’s Hospital.

There remains a lot of anger in the town about the HSE’s decision to replace the palliative and respite care services there with a unit for Chronic Disease Management.

Catherine Foley pushed a hospital bed from Clonmel to Carrick last year to highlight the need for services to be retained.

She intends to take on a much longer journey from next Monday to raise the case at Leinster House.

“I’m going to come home every evening because of the Covid. I don’t want to ask people to put me up.”

“On Monday it will be from Carrick to Kilkenny. On Tuesday it’ll be Kilkenny to Carlow and so on. Then Friday it will be from Naas into Dublin.