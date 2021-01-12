Spike in Covid-19 cases leads to cuts to elective surgery at STGH

Only time critical cancer surgery and emergency surgery is being scheduled at South Tipperary General Hospital and its sister hospitals.

The South/South West Hospital Group has issued an update on its current elective activity as hospitals try to deal with ever growing hospitalisations with Covid-19.

The Group, which includes South Tipp General in Clonmel, is strongly urging members of the public to stay at home and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Emergency Departments in the hospital group are “extremely busy over the last number of days” with people presenting with Covid-19 symptoms.

Those who must access the ED are therefore advised to expect delays, but management are asking that, where possible, the public contact their GP or Out of Hours services in the first instance.

According to management, necessary arrangements are in place across all hospitals to upscale Critical Care capacity if necessary.

All elective work has been suspended in the hospital group, aside from emergency surgery and time critical elective cancer surgery.