South Tipp General & UHL impacted by strike action

Two hospitals serving Tipperary are impacted by today’s strike action by SIPTU.

10 thousand chefs, cleaners, porters and maternity care assistants will be picketing at 38 hospitals across the country in a dispute over pay.

UL Hospitals Group says that many patients will be served soup, sandwiches or salads rather than a full meal service.

The industrial action, centring on pay issues, is affecting patient services in both South Tipp General and University Hospital Limerick today.

A statement from the South/South West Hospital Group says that all patients whose scheduled appointments or procedures are being affected are being contacted by their hospital.

They say that all affected patients will be issued with a further date as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a significant number of outpatient appointments at University Hospital Limerick and University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

But in a statement UL Hospitals Group have said that Patients SHOULD attend scheduled outpatient appointments as planned, unless they have been directly advised otherwise by the hospital.

Dialysis clinics and oncology and haematology clinics WILL go ahead as usual on Wednesday at UHL.

Antenatal clinics at University Maternity Hospital Limerick WILL also go ahead.

However, all endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures have been cancelled at UHL

Despite the strike, the Injury Unit in Nenagh will be open from 8am to 8pm for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.