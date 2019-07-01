South Tipp General records worst ever June for overcrowding

Hospitals serving Tipperary are among the worst affected with overcrowding in Ireland.

That’s according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives association.

South Tipperary General Hospital has recorded their worst-ever June for overcrowding.

There were 415 patients recorded on trolleys during June – up significantly from 197 last year.

The worst affected hospital last month was Cork University Hospital with 834 – while University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare, was just behind with 833 patients recorded without beds.

Nationally, 7,392 admitted patients were forced to wait without hospital beds in June 2019 – a 7% increase compared to last year.

The 25th of June saw 482 patients on trolleys, the highest total for any day in June since records began, and 49% higher than the same day in 2018.

Meanwhile, 370 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO, 286 are waiting in the emergency department, while 84 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit hospital with 53 people waiting on trolleys. While South Tipp General has 7.