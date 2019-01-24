South Tipp General hospital severely overcrowded

Hospitals serving Tipperary are among the most overcrowded in the country this afternoon.

There are 469 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.

There are 43 on trolleys at South Tipperary General Hospital – management have asked that only genuine emergency cases present to the ED today.

They’ve advised that where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

Meanwhile, there are 41 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The worst affected hospital in the country this afternoon is Cork University Hospital, where there are 51 patients without beds.