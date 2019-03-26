South Tipp General experiencing significant overcrowding

The Emergency Department at South Tipperary General Hospital is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.

The ED has been coming under continuing pressure with increasing numbers of presentations for the past number of days with a variety of complex needs.

There are 48 patients without a bed there today.

Management at the hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Where possible a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

Meanwhile there are 51 people waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.