Smith: Broad support for redeveloping Dean Maxwell Home on current site

Roscrea councillor Michael Smith says that Tipperary County Council and the local HSE are on board with proposals redevelop the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit on its current site.

He has submitted proposals to the National Development Plan to develop the site using council and church owned land surrounding the facility.

Deputy Michael Lowry revealed last month that another proposal for a new Dean Maxwell build elsewhere in the town has also been sent for review by the National Development Plan.

Michael Smith believes the town centre proposals are the best proposition.

“Initially we made contact with the Chief Executive Joe MacGrath – the council has a car park to the front of it so we needed to take some space there to develop the site to make it bigger.”

“We made contact then with the Parish Council and they were fully on board to assist in any way they could.”

“The land itself in the centre of Roscrea is a huge site now to develop.”