Despite a drop from yesterday’s figures University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded in the Country.

39 patients are on trolleys at UHL this afternoon.

In Tipperary hospitals, there are currently no patients on trolleys in either South Tipp or Nenagh General.

222 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are waiting for beds according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, a drop of 20 on yesterday’s figures.