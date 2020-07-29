Slieveardagh Utd to raise fund for suicide awareness charities

A South Tipp soccer club is doing its bit to highlight the need to talk about issues surrounding mental health and suicide.

Members of Slieveardagh United will be taking part in a 24 hour marathon this weekend doing laps of their pitch.

Ricky Cashin says there’s still a certain stigma around talking about mental health – particularly amongst you men.

“Mental health issues and suicide rates are through the roof but yet you rarely hear young people actually come out and say look I am having issues, I’m having a bit of a problem.”

“When people do, they get great support but I think it’s very hard for young people – especially playing sports because you have to be the macho man – there is definitely a bit of a stigma there.”

“Everyone wants to help and it isn’t a case of people think less of you when you come out and say it.”

The fundraising effort will start at 6 o’clock on Friday evening and continue until 6 on Saturday with all funds raised going to Pieta House and Teac Tom.

The club has set up an I-Donate page through their Facebook and Twitter accounts.