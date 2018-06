There are 415 people waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the figure is 25 per cent higher than the same time last year.

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 58 people on trolleys.

That’s followed by University Hospital Galway on 46 and Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with 35.

South Tipp General in Clonmel today has 18 patients without a bed.