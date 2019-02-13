Significant overcrowding at UHL

501 patients are waiting for beds today according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

The main hospitals serving Tipperary account for more than 10% of these.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary – is the most overcrowded in the country today.

The Dooradoyle hospital has 55 patients without a bed.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 11 patients in the ED or in already full wards in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

The organisation says these patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.