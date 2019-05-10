Significant overcrowding in both main hospitals serving Tipp

The Emergency Department at South Tipperary General Hospital is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.

People are being asked to only attend the unit in the case of a genuine emergency.

Instead the public are being asked to visit their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

Management say this will keep the ED services for the patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

University Hospital Limerick is the more overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 45 patients without beds.

While South Tipperary General Hospital has 38 people on trolleys.