Significant overcrowding at hospitals serving Tipperary

18% of the patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country are in the two main hospitals serving Tipperary.

A total of 415 people are waiting for beds this lunchtime – 75 of these are split between University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General.

The Dooradoyle facility is the most overcrowded in the country today with 45 people without a bed.

30 patients who have been admitted to hospital in Clonmel are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.