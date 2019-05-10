Significant overcrowding at Clonmel Emergency Department

People are being asked to only attend the ED at South Tipp General Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

Instead the public are being asked to visit their GP or the Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

Management say this will keep the Emergency Department services for the patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.