Shannondoc Covid-19 changes remain in place for now

The public are being advised that a temporary streamlining of the Shannondoc service remains in effect in north Tipperary.

Changes to the out-of-hours GP service in the Midwest, brought on by Covid-19, have seen the Roscrea and Thurles centres closed to the public while staff are centralized into the Nenagh facility.

Management say that these temporary measures are likely to be reassessed in the coming weeks.

The service, which covers north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, has had to make changes in order to protect GPs, front-line staff and patients.