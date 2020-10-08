Shannondoc chair removed for comments at anti-mask rally

The Chair of Shannondoc has been removed from his position for controversial quotes made at a Dublin anti-mask rally.

Adare-based GP Dr Pat Morrissey told the protest that coronavirus “is no longer a health emergency” and also said he had used the controversial drug hydroxy-chloro-quine on “high-risk” Covid-19 patients.

Shannondoc is the out-of-hours GP service for the mid-western region, and runs centres in Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles.

In a statement to Tipp FM a spokesperson said as a frontline healthcare service provider, Shannondoc fully supports and follows public health guidance.

They have put in place best practice procedures and protocols in order to protect both patients and their staff from the coronavirus.

Shannondoc will embark on the process of appointing Dr. Morrissey’s successor with immediate effect.