Further setback for Jigsaw services in Tipp

The rollout of Jigsaw mental health services in Tipperary will not take place until early next year.

A joint statement by two local groups – Tipperary Fight for Mental Health Services and Save Our Acute Hospital Services – says they’ve learned of further delays from Mental Health minister Mary Butler.

The new services, based out of Thurles with outreach hubs in Nenagh and Clonmel, had originally been earmarked to open late last year and early this year.

Chair of Tipperary Fight for Mental Health Services, Dean McGrath, says it’s been further delayed until the first quarter of next year.

“Verbally we’ve been told this is happening but we’re actually waiting on the paperwork to back it up as well.”

“We have been assured that won’t be going ahead until Quarter 1 and the reason given was that there’s an issue with the premises in Thurles that they have specified.”

“Now I’m not sure exactly what that issue is but obviously if it’s not going ahead until the first quarter of 2021 that could bring us up to March.”