A Tipperary mental health advocate is calling for a dedicated senior minister to tackle the current crisis.

The plea from Cathal O’Reilly comes as attempts to form the next government continue in the wake of last weekends election.

Tipperary currently has the highest suicide rate outside of Dublin.

Cathal has set up a petition calling for a Senior Minister to be appointed for Mental Health.

The petition can be found on www.cathaloreilly.ie