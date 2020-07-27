Search on for the Tipperary Carer of the Year

The annual awards have been launched by Family Carers Ireland and they’re now looking for nominations.

The winner will go on to represent the county in the national finals.

Tipperary branch manager with Family Carers Ireland, Richie Molloy says it’s a nice way of recognising the work these carers do.

“Nobody applies to be a family carer – it’s just generally something that you’re forced into or it happens.”

“Generally speaking the government supports – the carer’s allowance – are very, very small so there’s certainly no one doing it for the money and they get very little recognition.

“That’s why we came up with this idea of Carer of the Year awards so that you would get some way of being recognised for the great work.”