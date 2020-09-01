Ryan calls for resumption of Shannondoc service in Thurles

There are renewed calls for the return of the Shannondoc out of hours service to Thurles.

It ceased operating in the mid-Tipp town in early March as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

Local County Councillor Jim Ryan says this is causing huge concern and inconvenience to a lot of people in Thurles who avail of the service.

“At the moment if you need to see a doctor after 6 o’clock in Thurles you have to go to Nenagh and quite a number of people have been in touch with me saying they have no transport to Nenagh or they’re afraid to drive to Nenagh late at night.”

“So this service needs to come back to Thurles as quickly as possible and I’m calling on the HSE and the government to ensure that the Shannondoc service returns to Thurles in order to make life easier for people who need to see a doctor after 6 o’clock in the evening.”