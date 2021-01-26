Roz Purcell speaks out about coping with her eating disorder

There was a 66 percent increase in eating disorder hospital admissions during the pandemic in Ireland last year, compared to 2019.

According to an article in the Irish Medical Journal, possible reasons include; distress and anxiety relating to Covid-19, the impact of restrictions and the loss of protective factors.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric disorder.

Model and Author, Rozanna Purcell from Clonmel, says her eating disorder took over her life.

“I couldn’t have a proper relationship with my family, with my friends or with boyfriends because I only cared about what weight I was.”

“So I couldn’t be there for someone if they were going through something else. I couldn’t be in the moment because I was always thinking about what am I going to do when I’m around food next.”