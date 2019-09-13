Roscrea Primary Care centre plans unveiled

Plans for a new Primary Care Centre have been unveiled for Roscrea.

Tullamore Medical Ltd is the company behind the proposals for the Parkmore area.

The development at The Maltings in Roscrea backs onto the Dunnes Stores site.

At its heart is the construction of a new 3-storey Primary Care Centre.

The existing Malt building would be refurbished with a 3-storey extension to provide retail and office space. This would require a change of use from industrial/warehousing.

The plans from County Offaly based Tullamore Medical Ltd would entail the demolition of a number of dilapidated sheds and storage facilities along with the grain store.

Part of the stone boundary walls to Gaol Road, Malt Vale and Ayr Hill would also be demolished.

Vehicles would enter the site from Ayr Hill while pedestrian access would be from Malt Vale.

The application before Tipperary County Council is currently at the pre-validation stage – a decision is due from the local authority by November 6th.