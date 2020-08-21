Roscrea councillor says Shannondoc services need to be clarified

A Roscrea-based councillor says he’s dissatisfied with the lack of clarity being offered on Shannondoc services in Roscrea and Thurles.

The out-of-hours GP service for the Midwest region has seen Tipperary services largely centralised to Nenagh since the beginning of the pandemic.

Independent rep Shane Lee received an update from the HSE yesterday stating that Shannondoc anticipates the rollout of “an enhanced model of service” from September 1st, which would make doctors available to local treatment centres including Roscrea.

Shane says the language remains quite vague.

“The people of Roscrea and surrounding areas need to know. There are also people from Borris in Ossory and places like that who come to Roscrea. If it was a case that there’s reduced hours here in Shannondoc in Roscrea that means there could be an 80 kilometre round trip for them to get to Nenagh if that was the case.”

“So there’s clarity needed – I’m not satisfied with the email I received. There are definitely loopholes that I would see within it.”